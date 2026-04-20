Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil reflects on legacy of 'Many of Horror': 'I'm grateful it matters to people'

Biffy Clyro will launch a U.S. tour Monday in Los Angeles. In addition to supporting the Scottish rockers' new album, 2025's Futique, the outing will give stateside fans an opportunity to hear the band's beloved song "Many of Horror" live.

As frontman Simon Neil tells ABC Audio, he can't help but get emotional when performing "Many of Horror" in concert.

"Everyone's singing that song at the top of their lungs," Neil says. "I just step away from the microphone, and almost every night I have a tear in my eye because I can't believe it."

"It's all I've ever dreamed of as someone that's lived their life through music, who grew up when music was all that mattered," he continues. "To have this song that's now, like, 15, 16 years old, that still seems to have this life about it, I'm very grateful for the song, and I'm grateful it matters to people."

As for why "Many of Horror" has connected so strongly, Neil feels it's an example of music being "unknowable."

"There's songs I've written in my life where I've thought, 'Oh, that's a brilliant song,' and no one gives a s***," Neil says. "But that's the beauty of music, I still think I'm gonna write my best song next week."

Moreover, Neil believes that "Many of Horror" represents the power of music as a shared experience.

"You catch eyes with someone and you sing a line together, and you just have this moment of understanding each other," Neil says. "It might be the only three seconds that you look at each other at a gig, and I love that that's maybe a song that can bring that out in people."

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