Biffy Clyro scores fourth #1 in the UK with 'Futique'

Biffy Clyro, 'Futique' (Warner Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Biffy Clyro is number one -- again.

Futique, the Scottish rockers' 10th album, has topped the Official Album Chart in the U.K., marking the fourth time they've done that. In a statement, the band tells OfficialCharts.com, "Four Official UK Number 1 albums - a Futique moment in real time. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and listened to the album. We appreciate it!"

In a video on Instgram, the band admits, "We can't quite believe it."

Biffy Clyro was previously #1 with 2020's A Celebration of Endings, 2016's Ellipsis and 2013's Opposites.

Meanwhile, Lola Young's new album I'm Only F****** Myself has debuted at #3.

