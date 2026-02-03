Biffy Clyro announces US tour dates

Biffy Clyro has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining trek begins April 20 in Los Angeles and concludes May 7 in Philadelphia. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Scottish rockers had planned to come stateside for a run of dates in December, but those were canceled due to a visa mix-up.

"We are sooo excited to come play for y'all," frontman Simon Neil says in a statement. "We were gutted to cancel the last run of shows before Xmas, so these gigs are going to be extra f****** special. You're gonna wanna be there."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BiffyClyro.com.

Biffy Clyro will be supporting their latest album, 2025's Futique.

