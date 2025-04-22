'Biblical': Noel & Liam Gallagher spend Easter together

Ahead of the Oasis reunion tour, Noel and Liam Gallagher got together to celebrate another resurrection.

According to Liam, he spent Easter Sunday with his formerly estranged brother and Noel's two sons, Donavan and Sonny.

"So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday," Liam shares in a social media post. "Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs."

"I obviously blew there minds coz im cool as f***," he continues. "You heard it here 1st."

While Jesus returned after three days, Oasis remained broken up for for 15 years before announcing their reunion in August 2024. Their world comeback tour will launch in July in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

