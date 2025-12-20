Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in San Antonio using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery

- Cuisine: American, Southern

- Price: $$$

- Address: 136 E. Grayson St., Ste. 120, San Antonio, TX, 78215, USA

Ladino

- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine, Regional Cuisine

- Price: $$

- Address: 200 E. Grayson St. #100, San Antonio, TX, 78215, USA

Mezquite

- Cuisine: Mexican, Regional Cuisine

- Price: $$$

- Address: 221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, TX, 78215, USA

Cullum's Attaboy

- Cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$

- Address: 111 Kings Ct., San Antonio, TX, 78212, USA

The Jerk Shack

- Cuisine: Jamaican, Caribbean

- Price: $

- Address: 10234 Texas 151, Ste. 103, San Antonio, TX, 78251, USA

