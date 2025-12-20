Bib Gourmand restaurants in San Antonio

By Stacker

Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in San Antonio using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
- Cuisine: American, Southern
- Price: $$$
- Address: 136 E. Grayson St., Ste. 120, San Antonio, TX, 78215, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Ladino
- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 200 E. Grayson St. #100, San Antonio, TX, 78215, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Mezquite
- Cuisine: Mexican, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$$
- Address: 221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, TX, 78215, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Cullum's Attaboy
- Cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$
- Address: 111 Kings Ct., San Antonio, TX, 78212, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

The Jerk Shack
- Cuisine: Jamaican, Caribbean
- Price: $
- Address: 10234 Texas 151, Ste. 103, San Antonio, TX, 78251, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

