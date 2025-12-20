Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Houston using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Rosie Cannonball

- Cuisine: Contemporary, Italian

- Price: $$

- Address: 1620 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77006, USA

ChòpnBlọk

- Cuisine: African

- Price: $$

- Address: 507 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77006, USA

da Gama Canteen

- Cuisine: Indian, Portuguese

- Price: $$

- Address: 600 N. Shepherd Dr., Ste. 520, Houston, TX, 77007, USA

Maximo

- Cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$

- Address: 6119 Edloe St., Houston, TX, 77005, USA

Nam Giao

- Cuisine: Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 6938 Wilcrest Dr., Houston, TX, 77072, USA

Papalo Taqueria

- Cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$

- Address: 712 Main St., Houston, TX, 77002, USA

Killen's

- Cuisine: American, Southern

- Price: $$

- Address: 101 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX, 77007, USA

Mala Sichuan Bistro

- Cuisine: Chinese, Sichuan

- Price: $$

- Address: 9348 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX, 77036, USA

Theodore Rex

- Cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$

- Address: 1302 Nance St., Houston, TX, 77002, USA

Annam

- Cuisine: Vietnamese Contemporary

- Price: $$$

- Address: 811 Buffalo Park Dr., Ste. 120, Houston, TX, 77019, USA

nobie's

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $$

- Address: 2048 Colquitt St., Houston, TX, 77098, USA

The Pit Room

- Cuisine: Barbecue, Mexican

- Price: $$

- Address: 1201 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX, 77006, USA

Nancy's Hustle

- Cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$

- Address: 2704 Polk St., Houston, TX, 77003, USA

Casaema

- Cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$

- Address: 5307 N. Main St., Houston, TX, 77009, USA

Street to Kitchen

- Cuisine: Thai

- Price: $$

- Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd., Ste. G., Houston, TX, 77003, USA

Truth BBQ

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 110 S. Heights Blvd., Houston, TX, 77007, USA

Pinkerton's Barbecue

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 1504 Airline Dr., Houston, TX, 77009, USA

