Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dallas using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

nonna

- Cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$

- Address: 4115 Lomo Alto Dr., Dallas, TX, 75219, USA

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen

- Cuisine: Vietnamese

- Price: $$

- Address: 1907 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206, USA

Lucia

- Cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$

- Address: 287 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas, TX, 75208, USA

Cattleack Barbeque

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 13628 Gamma Rd., Dallas, TX, 75244, USA

Gemma

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $$$

- Address: 2323 N. Henderson Ave., Ste. 109, Dallas, TX, 75206, USA

Một Hai Ba

- Cuisine: Fusion, Vietnamese

- Price: $$

- Address: 6047 Lewis St., Dallas, TX, 75206, USA

