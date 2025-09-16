Stacker used 2025 data from Niche to uncover the best small towns to raise a family in every state.

There's something about living in a small town, whether it's the sense of community, the lack of crowded spaces, more options for outdoor fun, lower crime rates, or just a less hectic daily pace. Now more than ever, families are embracing the idea of small-town life, moving out of big cities as they seek out a quieter, slower, and (possibly) safer place to raise their children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the tables turned. Fewer folks left rural America for white-collar jobs in the cities. And once working from home became an option for office-based workers, many former urbanites took the opportunity to escape city life. This proved particularly true for adults aged 25 to 44, who, according to the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, were responsible for two-thirds of the growth in smaller metro areas and rural counties since 2020. The trend shows no sign of stopping.

If you're looking to relocate to a smaller town, you might not have to travel far. Stacker has rounded up a comprehensive list of the best small towns to raise a family in every state. Using 2025 data from Niche, which ranks places based on various factors, including public schools, jobs, and cost of living, we took a look at what makes these small towns so special and why people live there. You can read more on Niche's methodology here. Only towns and suburbs with a population under 40,000 were considered.

Take a look to see which small town in your state is the best for raising a family.

Alabama: Meadowbrook

- Population: 8,939

Located about 20 minutes southeast of Birmingham, Meadowbrook is just 4.3 square miles. Homes in Meadowbrook have a median value of $390,100. Part of Shelby County, Meadowbrook is also just a few miles from Oak Mountain State Park—Alabama's largest—which features hiking, biking, birding, horseback riding, six fishing lakes, swimming, archery, and more.

Alaska: Gateway

- Population: 6,716

Gateway is a northern suburb of Anchorage. Over one-third of residents are under the age of 18, making it popular with families. The University of Alaska Fairbanks runs the nearby Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, which offers a Master Gardener Program, 4-H, and youth development programs.

Arizona: Corona de Tucson

- Population: 9,039

Tucked inside Pima County, Corona de Tucson is a rural suburban town located about 30 miles outside of Tucson. The community is part of the Vail School District, and all 13 of Corona de Tucson's public schools are rated highly on Niche. Corona de Tucson ranks #1 as the best place to raise a family in Arizona and #1 for the best suburb to buy a house in the Grand Canyon State.

Arkansas: Cave Springs

- Population: 5,778

Cave Springs, a suburb in Benton County, not only ranks highly as a great place to raise a family in Arkansas but also excels among the best places to buy a house and the places with the best public schools in the Natural State. Crime is low here, employment rates are good, and the cost of living is reasonable. Residents say they love the small-town feel and the welcoming atmosphere.

California: La Cañada Flintridge

- Population: 20,094

Located north of Los Angeles in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, La Cañada Flintridge is a contract city, meaning that it contracts out many municipal services—including police and fire services. Inhabitants of La Cañada Flintridge can enjoy outdoor activities at Descanso Gardens and in nearby Angeles National Forest. In the summer, the city operates a low-cost Beach Bus that offers round-trip rides to Santa Monica Beach several days a week.

Colorado: Holly Hills

- Population: 2,652

A suburb of Denver, Holly Hills is a small community with a population of just under 3,000. People who live here cite the excellent public schools, proximity to downtown Denver, and friendly neighborhoods among the reasons they love it. Holly Hills is also close to a Denver Light Rail route, which provides convenient travel in and out of the city.

Connecticut: Riverside

- Population: 9,216

Riverside is a small, 2.4-square-mile hamlet bordering Cos Cob Harbor and the Long Island Sound. Although it has its own zip code, Riverside is technically a neighborhood of Greenwich, which provides Riverside's municipal services. Median household incomes in Riverside exceed $250,000, and 8 in 10 residents own their homes.

Delaware: Hockessin

- Population: 13,608

A suburb of Wilmington and an exurb of Philadelphia, Hockessin is a quiet town situated along the border of Pennsylvania in an area that produces 60% of the country's mushrooms. Families can enjoy exploring the 130-acre Ashland Nature Center and Mt. Cuba Center, a botanic garden dedicated to native plants. Hockessin also ranks as Delaware's best suburb to live in.

Florida: Westchase

- Population: 24,818

A master-planned community in the Tampa area, Westchase consists of 33 neighborhoods, some of which are gated. Its two bustling town centers boast many shops, restaurants, and other services, and the community also has a golf course and two swimming and tennis facilities. Westchase is part of Hillsborough County, which offers many amenities for families, including a large adaptive sports program for youths and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Georgia: Lookout Mountain

- Population: 1,825

Lookout Mountain offers rural living just six miles away from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. The suburb boasts a low crime rate (the police department will even check on your house if you're going on vacation). Lookout Mountain also has enchanting entertainment at Rock City Gardens and the country's tallest public-access underground waterfall.

Hawai'i: Kailua

- Population: 39,762

Kailua, on Oahu's windward side, is a quiet, family-oriented beach town about 20 minutes northeast of Honolulu. It offers three spectacular beaches, access to Kawainui Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, and challenging hiking at Mount Olomana. The town center features a collection of public art and a weekly farmers' market.

Idaho: Moscow

- Population: 25,868

The small, northern city of Moscow borders Washington and is part of Latah County. Known for its involvement in the arts, Moscow is often referred to as the "Heart of the Arts," hosting multiple festivals and events each year. Residents enjoy the quiet of suburbia while also having access to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Moscow is home to several highly rated public schools and also features in Niche's top 10 for best places to live in the state.

Illinois: Hinsdale

- Population: 17,155

When you think of the typical American small town, Hinsdale fits the bill. This town is a prime place for families, given that more than 30% of residents are under 18 years old. One of Chicago's western suburbs, Hinsdale offers a quaint downtown shopping district, easy access to a vibrant arts scene, and high-quality parks. Its school district is also one of the best in the state.

Indiana: Zionsville

- Population: 31,442

Just 25 minutes away from downtown Indianapolis, Zionsville offers excellent schools, shopping, dining, and seasonal events. Outdoor activities are abundant here, with more than 800 acres of parkland and a plethora of options for golfing, hiking, and picnicking. Zionsville ranks in the top five for best places to live in Indiana and has several highly rated public schools.

Iowa: University Heights

- Population: 1,232

Surrounded by Iowa City, University Heights borders the University of Iowa campus. The enclave is mainly residential, with nearly 23% of residents under age 18. University Heights also has its own police force to keep residents safe.

Kansas: Leawood

- Population: 33,844

Leawood is a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, located approximately 10 miles from the city center. Leawood's proximity to KC makes it a great choice for commuters, and its award-winning school district boasts a 96% graduation rate for high school students. Recreational opportunities include an open-air mall with more than 90 shops and restaurants, a 66-acre park, and an aquatic center.

Kentucky: Anchorage

- Population: 2,421

A suburb of Louisville, Anchorage has a rural feel and a minuscule population. Residents love the highly rated schools and the centrally located shops and restaurants.

Louisiana: Prairieville

- Population: 35,010

Part of Ascension Parish and less than 20 miles from the capital of Baton Rouge, Prairieville offers a diverse population, highly ranked public schools, and an affordable cost of living. Originally a region of open prairies and pastures (hence the name), Prairieville has grown in recent years, with many new residents moving in from the nearby city. Niche ranks Prairieville #1 for best places to raise a family in Louisiana and #1 for best suburbs to live in Louisiana.

Maine: Cape Elizabeth

- Population: 9,547

The suburb of Cape Elizabeth is close to both Portland and the coast, creating a rural-suburban ambiance. This is a low-crime area with highly rated public schools. Residents enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, beachcombing, and exploring the many nearby wetlands. They also enjoy seasonal community events that include a garden tour, a family fun day, and a Memorial Day parade.

Maryland: Fulton

- Population: 5,946

Situated between Baltimore and Washington D.C., Fulton is a mix of suburban and rural living. Located in Howard County, Fulton ranks #6 in the country's richest counties by median household income. Fulton is known for having excellent schools, and over 83% of residents own their homes.

Massachusetts: Lexington

- Population: 34,085

Lexington, a part of Middlesex County, is located approximately 15 miles from Boston. Niche gives the schools here a resounding A+ grade, and both crime and cost of living are relatively low. Lexington is also part of the renowned Minuteman Bikeway, which marks the historic beginnings of the American Revolution and passes through Bedford, Lexington, Arlington, and Cambridge.

Michigan: Okemos

- Population: 25,503

Okemos, part of Meridian Township, has earned several high rankings from Niche, including #1 for best places to live in Michigan and #1 for best suburbs to live in the state. There are eight public schools in the region, all of which are highly rated, as well as numerous parks, family-oriented recreational programs, and community events.

Minnesota: Medina

- Population: 6,858

Medina is just 20 miles west of Minneapolis, but its rural setting makes residents quickly forget about the hassles of urban living. Nearly 94% of residents own their homes, and around two-thirds of homes have four or more bedrooms. Minnesota is known for its cold, snowy winters, and Medina is no exception, with an average of 48 inches of snow per year. However, this seasonal chill lends itself to plenty of fun winter activities such as sledding, skiing, skating, and snowshoeing at the many parks in the area.

Mississippi: Madison

- Population: 27,775

Madison is a suburb of Jackson and part of Madison County. It has several top-notch public schools, and residents cite the school system, mild weather, friendly neighbors, and low crime as just some of the reasons they love living here. Madison also ranks among the best places to live in Mississippi.

Missouri: Olivette

- Population: 8,539

An inner-ring suburb of St. Louis, Olivette has high median housing prices and a spacious suburban atmosphere. The community boasts high incomes, low commute times, and low crime rates. Among Olivette's amenities are five parks, including Stacy Park, a certified Urban Night Sky Place.

Montana: Four Corners

- Population: 5,562

The town of Four Corners is part of Gallatin County and is situated just outside the city of Bozeman. The region's public schools are all highly rated, and jobs and health and fitness also earned A's from Niche. Four Corners is served by the Bozeman school district, which Niche ranked as #1 in the state.

Nebraska: Papillion

- Population: 24,063

This Omaha suburb is part of Sarpy County. It has a population of just over 24,000 and a mixed demographic of families and young professionals. The historic downtown area has shopping and restaurants, while those seeking family-friendly fun will love the farmers market, community recreation center, and outdoor amphitheater. Papillion is ranked #1 for the best places to live in Nebraska.

Nevada: Incline Village

- Population: 9,152

Lake Tahoe's northeast shore is home to Incline Village, a year-round playground for families to enjoy hiking, golf, beaches, and prime downhill skiing. Incline Village has well-rated public schools with low student-to-teacher ratios and a 95% high school graduation rate. Housing values in the town are high, with nearly 94% of houses valued at $500,000 and higher.

New Hampshire: Hanover

- Population: 11,702

Hanover, home to Dartmouth College, is located in Grafton County. This close-knit community enjoys plenty of family-friendly attractions, including an ice skating rink, Nordic and downhill skiing, and outdoor recreation areas. Both elementary and secondary schools in Hanover are highly rated, with Hanover High School ranking as the #1 public high school in the state.

New Jersey: Haworth

- Population: 3,321

Just 20 miles from New York City, the borough of Haworth has a cozy, small-town rural vibe that families love, with low crime and excellent public and private schools. Volunteerism is valued here—the borough offers opportunities to serve with its fire department, ambulance squad, and other local government roles. Haworth is also a stigma-free town, and the community-driven Haworth Hope Fund offers financial support to residents who need mental health care.

New Mexico: Los Alamos

- Population: 13,471

Family-friendly Los Alamos is located in Los Alamos County, about 30 miles from Santa Fe. Outdoor activities abound here, as the town is adjacent to three national parks and home to a ski resort, golf course, and several trail systems. Residents tout the excellent school system, safety, and community involvement, as well as the opportunities to explore arts and culture.

New York: Kensington

- Population: 1,462

The small village of Kensington was developed in 1909 as a planned community along Manhasset Bay. Named for London's Kensington Gardens, the village ensures a peaceful and safe environment for its residents, with amenities including a private swimming pool and pickleball courts. Families look to neighboring Great Neck for its library system and school district, which is ranked #7 in New York.

North Carolina: Morrisville

- Population: 30,471

A suburb of Raleigh, Morrisville is part of Wake County. The schools here are highly rated, and residents have access to multiple parks and greenways, shopping, and restaurants. Niche ranks Morrisville #2 for the best places to live in North Carolina.

North Dakota: West Fargo

- Population: 39,325

Although West Fargo is North Dakota's fifth-largest city by population, it still has a small-town feel. The town skews younger, with over 1 in 4 residents under the age of 18. Families make the most of the outdoors, even in the winter—the city offers 35 different parks, a pool, skating rinks, and five sledding hills.

Ohio: Mariemont

- Population: 3,477

Ten miles northeast of Cincinnati, the village of Mariemont entices families with its idyllic English garden city character and walkable village square. Mariemont features over 50 acres of parks, bike trails, and community gardens, as well as a community theater group. Mariemont's schools rank #1 in the state, with 9 in 10 students testing proficient in math and reading.

Oklahoma: Jenks

- Population: 26,519

Part of Tulsa County, Jenks is located approximately 12 miles from downtown Tulsa. Families who live in Jenks enjoy low crime rates, highly rated schools, and plenty of restaurants, shopping, and parks. In addition to rating Jenks as one of the best small towns to raise a family, Niche lists Jenks as the second-best place to live in the Sooner State.

Oregon: Bethany

- Population: 31,700

Between the easy commute to nearby Portland and A+ schools, it's no wonder Bethany residents love living here. There are several parks in the area, as well as a golf course and plenty of walking trails. Niche also ranks Bethany as the best suburb to live in Oregon.

Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook

- Population: 5,439

This Philadelphia suburb was ranked by Niche as being the #1 suburb in the U.S., as well as the #1 place to raise a family in Pennsylvania. Schools here are top-rated, and students test at more than 70% proficiency in math and reading. Residents of Chesterbrook enjoy plenty of options for restaurants and shopping, as well as parks and trails for outdoor fun.

Rhode Island: Barrington

- Population: 17,113

Located a short distance from Providence, Barrington is part of Bristol County and sits on Narragansett Bay. Recreational activities here include boating, fishing, golfing, and exploring the many biking and hiking trails. The downtown area has both local and national restaurants, as well as shopping, museums, and community events.

South Carolina: Tega Cay

- Population: 13,267

A suburb of Charlotte, Tega Cay is part of York County. A low-key, rural lifestyle awaits families who move here, with schools that are highly rated and a variety of options for outdoor activities. The parks and recreation department has seasonal sports for all ages and hosts several yearly community events. Tega Cay's public schools are ranked #1 in South Carolina, and the town is also the best place to live in the Palmetto State according to Niche.

South Dakota: Brandon

- Population: 10,996

Brandon is part of Minnehaha County, situated just about 10 miles from Sioux Falls. It is a popular place for young families, with highly rated schools and a tight-knit community. There are eight parks and more than 170 acres of green space for outdoor fun, a public pool, and an 18-hole municipal golf course. Niche ranks Brandon in the top five places to buy a house in the state.

Tennessee: Nolensville

- Population: 14,545

Just outside of Nashville sits the rural community of Nolensville. The public schools here are all highly rated, and there are community recreation programs for all levels of children's sports. Nolensville is ranked as the best suburb to live in Tennessee.

Texas: Cinco Ranch

- Population: 19,139

Cinco Ranch is a planned community about 30 miles west of downtown Houston. Depending on where they live, residents are part of one of two homeowners' associations that manage the community and provide numerous amenities such as parks, pools, golf facilities, and a cricket pitch. Katy Independent School District serves Cinco Ranch, which is ranked #1 in the Houston area.

Utah: Highland

- Population: 19,625

In proximity to Salt Lake City, Utah Lake, and the Wasatch Mountains, Highland is an optimal place for family living. Nearly 4 in 10 residents are under age 18, and families are larger than the state average. The Alpine School District ranks #1 in Utah County, and high schoolers have the opportunity to be on the Highland Youth City Council. This year-long program allows youth to participate in community government and service.

Vermont: Norwich

- Population: 3,628

Located in Windsor County along the shores of the Connecticut River, Norwich has been ranked by Niche as the second-best place to live in Vermont. Residents love the plentiful outdoor recreation, which includes hiking, biking, and kayaking, as well as the good schools and friendly, small-town atmosphere.

Virginia: Brambleton

- Population: 23,999

Just a nine-mile drive to Dulles International Airport, Brambleton is in Loudoun County, the country's richest by median income, which, at $178,707, is nearly twice as much as the state's. A planned community, Brambleton has many parks, pools, and Little Free Libraries, all maintained by a community association. The town is part of the Loudoun County Public School District, ranked #4 in Virginia, and is near many top-ranked private schools.

Washington: Yarrow Point

- Population: 1,192

East of Seattle on one of Lake Washington's peninsulas, Yarrow is a family-oriented community so friendly that the mayor offers to meet with all new residents. One road leads in and out of town to Yarrow Point's 405 homes, one in four of which have waterfront access. Residents enjoy beach access, a boat launch, and the nearby Wetherill Nature Preserve, which has several hiking trails.

West Virginia: Cheat Lake

- Population: 10,485

Situated near the Cheat River and Cheat Lake Reservoir, this West Virginia town is perfect for families who love water sports. The lake offers canoe and kayak rentals, boating, fishing, and tubing tours of the Cheat River. Schools here are highly rated, and Niche deems the town the third-best place to live in West Virginia.

Wisconsin: Kohler

- Population: 2,136

Wisconsin's #1 place to live is located just west of Sheboygan and about five miles from the beaches of Lake Michigan. The village is a 4.5-square-mile planned garden and industrial community (think Kohler kitchen and bath fixtures). It was designed in part by landscape design firm the Olmsted Brothers (think Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr.), which takes care with its growth plans to preserve the village's original feel. The village boasts multiple championship golf courses, a vibrant recreation department with a youth center, and good proximity to outdoor recreation at Kohler-Andrae State Park.

Wyoming: Jackson

- Population: 10,746

Located in western Wyoming next to the National Elk Refuge, Jackson provides well-rounded recreation opportunities. Those who love the outdoors can revel in being just five miles away from Grand Teton National Park, while arts and culture lovers have access to several classes, museums, galleries, and performance venues. The Teton County School District ranks #5 in the state, with a low student-teacher ratio and high graduation rate.

