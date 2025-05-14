Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Axtell High School
- Location: Axtell Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 208 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#24. Hubbard High School
- Location: Hubbard Independent School District (Hubbard), TX
- Enrollment: 229 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#23. Oglesby School
- Location: Oglesby, TX
- Enrollment: 197 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#22. Robinson High School
- Location: Robinson Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 696 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#21. University High School
- Location: Waco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,678 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#20. Hillsboro High School
- Location: Hillsboro Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 604 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#19. Chilton School
- Location: Chilton, TX
- Enrollment: 553 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#18. Mexia High School
- Location: Mexia Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 553 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. Premier High School - Waco
- Location: Premier High Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 156 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#16. Mart High School
- Location: Mart Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 242 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#15. Bynum School
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Enrollment: 189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#14. Abbott Independent School District
- Location: Abbott, TX
- Enrollment: 286 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#13. Valley Mills High School
- Location: Valley Mills Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 204 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#12. McGregor High School
- Location: McGregor Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 418 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. China Spring High School
- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 948 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#10. Riesel School
- Location: Riesel Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 327 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Paul & Jane Meyer Public High School
- Location: Rapoport Academy Public School, TX
- Enrollment: 211 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Groesbeck High School
- Location: Groesbeck Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 458 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Dawson High School
- Location: Dawson Independent School District (Dawson), TX
- Enrollment: 265 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Clifton High School
- Location: Clifton Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 312 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Lorena High School
- Location: Lorena Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 512 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Bremond High School
- Location: Bremond Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 145 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. Bosqueville Secondary School
- Location: Bosqueville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 218 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#2. Crawford High School
- Location: Crawford Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 319 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Midway High School
- Location: Midway Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,648 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
