Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. IDEA Rio Vista College Preparatory
- Location: Idea Public Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 426 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#24. Ysleta High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,342 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#23. Parkland High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,674 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#22. Alta Vista Early College High School
- Location: Gadsden Independent Schools, NM
- Enrollment: 201 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#21. Bel Air High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,839 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#20. Arrowhead Park Medical Academy
- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM
- Enrollment: 232 (58:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#19. IDEA Edgemere College Preparatory
- Location: Idea Public Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 538 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#18. Young Women's Steam Research & Preparatory Academy
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 425 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#17. Centennial High School
- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM
- Enrollment: 1,615 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#16. Mission Early College High School
- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 443 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#15. Pebble Hills High School
- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,888 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#14. El Paso High School
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,580 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Early College Academy
- Location: Clint Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 328 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#12. Harmony Science Academy - El Paso
- Location: Harmony Public Schools - West Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,020 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#11. Franklin High School
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,149 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#10. J.M. Hanks High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,454 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Del Valle High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,957 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Coronado High School
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,391 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Eastwood High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,381 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Young Women's Leadership Academy
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 332 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Transmountain Early College High School
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 348 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Northwest Early College High School (NECHS)
- Location: Canutillo Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 361 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Arrowhead Park Early College High School
- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM
- Enrollment: 327 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Silva Health Magnet School
- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 510 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Valle Verde Early College High School
- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 328 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.