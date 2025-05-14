Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. IDEA Rio Vista College Preparatory

- Location: Idea Public Schools, TX

- Enrollment: 426 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. Ysleta High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,342 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Parkland High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,674 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Alta Vista Early College High School

- Location: Gadsden Independent Schools, NM

- Enrollment: 201 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Bel Air High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,839 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Arrowhead Park Medical Academy

- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM

- Enrollment: 232 (58:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. IDEA Edgemere College Preparatory

- Location: Idea Public Schools, TX

- Enrollment: 538 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Young Women's Steam Research & Preparatory Academy

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 425 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Centennial High School

- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM

- Enrollment: 1,615 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Mission Early College High School

- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 443 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Pebble Hills High School

- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,888 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. El Paso High School

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,580 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Early College Academy

- Location: Clint Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 328 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Harmony Science Academy - El Paso

- Location: Harmony Public Schools - West Texas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,020 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Franklin High School

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 3,149 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. J.M. Hanks High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,454 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Del Valle High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,957 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Coronado High School

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,391 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Eastwood High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,381 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Young Women's Leadership Academy

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 332 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Transmountain Early College High School

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 348 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Northwest Early College High School (NECHS)

- Location: Canutillo Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 361 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Arrowhead Park Early College High School

- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM

- Enrollment: 327 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Silva Health Magnet School

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 510 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Valle Verde Early College High School

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 328 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.