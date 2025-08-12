Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#16. Bracken Christian School
- Location: Bulverde, TX
- Enrollment: 489 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#15. River City Believers Academy
- Location: Selma, TX
- Enrollment: 180 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#14. First Baptist Academy of Universal City
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Enrollment: 307 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#13. Sunnybrook Christian Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 57 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#12. Crestmont Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Boerne, TX
- Enrollment: 126 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Cornerstone Christian Schools
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 2,180 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#10. New Life Christian Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 61 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#9. New Braunfels Christian Academy
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#8. Town East Christian School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 91 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#7. Scenic Hills Christian Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 142 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#6. Living Rock Academy
- Location: Bulverde, TX
- Enrollment: 116 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#5. The Christian School at Castle Hills
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 779 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#4. San Antonio Christian School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 910 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Geneva School of Boerne
- Location: Boerne, TX
- Enrollment: 647 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#2. Keystone School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 483 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Saint Mary's Hall
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 745 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+