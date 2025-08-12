Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#25. First Baptist Academy
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 385 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#24. The Winston School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 185 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#23. The Covenant School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 726 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Selwyn School
- Location: Argyle, TX
- Enrollment: 134 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#21. Brighter Horizons Academy
- Location: Garland, TX
- Enrollment: 1,095 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#20. All Saints' Episcopal School
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,246 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#19. Southwest Christian School
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 982 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#18. Prince of Peace Christian School
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Enrollment: 738 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#17. Trinity Valley School
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,005 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#16. Trinity Christian Academy
- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,444 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#15. Lakehill Preparatory School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 427 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#14. Covenant Christian Academy
- Location: Colleyville, TX
- Enrollment: 613 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#13. Akiba Yavneh Academy
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 448 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#12. The Clariden School
- Location: Southlake, TX
- Enrollment: 202 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#11. Parish Episcopal School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#10. Alcuin School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 604 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#9. The Highlands School
- Location: Irving, TX
- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#8. E.A. Young Academy
- Location: Roanoke, TX
- Enrollment: 85 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#7. The Westwood School
- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 225 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#6. The Oakridge School
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#5. Fort Worth Country Day
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,097 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#4. Dallas International School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 705 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#3. The Episcopal School of Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,187 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#2. Greenhill School
- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,437 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#1. The Hockaday School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,113 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+