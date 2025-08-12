Best private K-12 schools in the Dallas metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#25. First Baptist Academy

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 385 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#24. The Winston School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 185 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#23. The Covenant School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 726 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. Selwyn School

- Location: Argyle, TX
- Enrollment: 134 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Brighter Horizons Academy

- Location: Garland, TX
- Enrollment: 1,095 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. All Saints' Episcopal School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,246 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Southwest Christian School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 982 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Prince of Peace Christian School

- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Enrollment: 738 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Trinity Valley School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,005 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Trinity Christian Academy

- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,444 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Lakehill Preparatory School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 427 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Covenant Christian Academy

- Location: Colleyville, TX
- Enrollment: 613 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Akiba Yavneh Academy

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 448 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. The Clariden School

- Location: Southlake, TX
- Enrollment: 202 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Parish Episcopal School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Alcuin School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 604 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. The Highlands School

- Location: Irving, TX
- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. E.A. Young Academy

- Location: Roanoke, TX
- Enrollment: 85 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. The Westwood School

- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 225 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. The Oakridge School

- Location: Arlington, TX
- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Fort Worth Country Day

- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,097 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Dallas International School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 705 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. The Episcopal School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,187 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Greenhill School

- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,437 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Hockaday School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,113 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

