Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#4. Eagle Christian Academy
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 170 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#3. Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 286 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Live Oak Classical School
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 472 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Vanguard College Preparatory School
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 300 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+