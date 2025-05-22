Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. Eagle Christian Academy

- Location: Waco, TX

- Enrollment: 170 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#3. Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School

- Location: Waco, TX

- Enrollment: 286 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#2. Live Oak Classical School

- Location: Waco, TX

- Enrollment: 472 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#1. Vanguard College Preparatory School

- Location: Waco, TX

- Enrollment: 300 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+