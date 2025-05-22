Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Spring Creek Academy
- Location: Plano, TX
- Enrollment: 117 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Trinity Christian Academy
- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,444 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. John Paul II High School
- Location: Plano, TX
- Enrollment: 710 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Bishop Lynch High School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,025 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Northstar School
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Enrollment: 37 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Lakehill Preparatory School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 427 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Covenant Christian Academy
- Location: Colleyville, TX
- Enrollment: 613 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Akiba Yavneh Academy
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 448 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. The Clariden School
- Location: Southlake, TX
- Enrollment: 202 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Ursuline Academy of Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 889 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Parish Episcopal School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. The Cambridge School of Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 120 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Alcuin School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 604 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. The Highlands School
- Location: Irving, TX
- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. E.A. Young Academy
- Location: Roanoke, TX
- Enrollment: 85 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. The Westwood School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 248 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. The Oakridge School
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,147 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Fort Worth Country Day School
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,097 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Dallas International School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 660 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. The Episcopal School of Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,187 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Cistercian Preparatory School
- Location: Irving, TX
- Enrollment: 358 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Greenhill School
- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,405 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Hockaday School
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. St. Mark's School of Texas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 911 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+