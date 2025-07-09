Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. San Marcos
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 68,920
#24. Hornsby Bend
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 12,021
#23. Wimberley
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,873
#22. Kyle
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 52,439
#21. Manchaca
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,002
#20. Hutto
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 32,188
#19. Barton Creek
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,281
#18. Wells Branch
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,156
#17. Georgetown
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 78,803
#16. Lago Vista
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,341
#15. Hudson Bend
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,902
#14. Buda
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,487
#13. Pflugerville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 65,162
#12. Dripping Springs
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,322
#11. Austin
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 967,862
#10. Round Rock
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 124,288
#9. Shady Hollow
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 5,821
#8. Lakeway
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,130
#7. Leander
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 67,880
#6. Bee Cave
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,861
#5. The Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,579
#4. Cedar Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 77,474
#3. Rollingwood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,371
#2. West Lake Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,315
#1. Brushy Creek
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 20,953