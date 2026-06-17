Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Houston Rockets history

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Best draft picks in Houston Rockets history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete's life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it's easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city's downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Houston Rockets history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com's Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player's win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score. Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. John Trapp

- Stacker score: 1.9

- 15th overall pick in 1968

- Played three seasons with San Diego Rockets

- Career averages: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 6.2 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1972 NBA Champ



#49. Anthony Bowie

- Stacker score: 2.1

- 66th overall pick in 1986

- Played one season with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 12.3 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 1.4 VORP

#48. Popeye Jones

- Stacker score: 2.1

- 41st overall pick in 1992

- Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.0 win shares, -2.7 box plus/minus, -2.1 VORP

#47. Jalen Green

- Stacker score: 2.2

- Second overall pick in 2021

- Played four seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 19.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 11.0 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

#46. Eddie Griffin

- Stacker score: 2.4

- Seventh overall pick in 2001

- Played two seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 10.9 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 2.8 VORP

#45. Tari Eason

- Stacker score: 2.5

- 17th overall pick in 2022

- Played four seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 11.8 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 2.8 VORP

#44. Chase Budinger

- Stacker score: 2.8

- 44th overall pick in 2009

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 13.9 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 2.9 VORP

#43. Jabari Smith

- Stacker score: 2.8

- Third overall pick in 2022

- Played four seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 18.3 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 1.4 VORP

#42. Rick Adelman

- Stacker score: 3.0

- 79th overall pick in 1968

- Played two seasons with San Diego Rockets

- Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 10.0 win shares

- Accolade

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#41. Terrence Jones

- Stacker score: 3.1

- 18th overall pick in 2012

- Played five seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 14.7 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 3.6 VORP

#40. Don Adams

- Stacker score: 3.2

- 120th overall pick in 1970

- Played one season with San Diego Rockets

- Career averages: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 10.6 win shares

#39. Steve Novak

- Stacker score: 3.2

- 32nd overall pick in 2006

- Played two seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 14.5 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 4.0 VORP

#38. Buck Johnson

- Stacker score: 3.3

- 20th overall pick in 1986

- Played six seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 20.8 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 1.7 VORP

#37. Luther Head

- Stacker score: 3.3

- 24th overall pick in 2005

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 14.7 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

#36. Aaron Brooks

- Stacker score: 3.4

- 26th overall pick in 2007

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.2 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 2.7 VORP

#35. Ed Ratleff

- Stacker score: 3.6

- Sixth overall pick in 1973

- Played five seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 13.8 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 5.4 VORP

#34. Joe Meriweather

- Stacker score: 3.9

- 11th overall pick in 1975

- Played one season with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 27.6 win shares, -1.7 box plus/minus, 1.2 VORP

#33. Sam Mitchell

- Stacker score: 4.3

- 54th overall pick in 1985

- Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 41.7 win shares, -2.5 box plus/minus, -3.1 VORP

#32. Ralph Sampson

- Stacker score: 4.3

- First overall pick in 1983

- Played four seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 20.1 win shares, -0.6 box plus/minus, 5.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1983-84 ROY

--- 1984-85 All-NBA

--- 1984-85 AS MVP

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#31. Kenny Thomas

- Stacker score: 5.1

- 22nd overall pick in 1999

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 31.2 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 3.1 VORP

#30. Amen Thompson

- Stacker score: 5.7

- Fourth overall pick in 2023

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 14.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.6 win shares, 2.9 box plus/minus, 8.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2024-25 All-Defensive



#29. Carl Landry

- Stacker score: 6.3

- 31st overall pick in 2007

- Played two seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 35.9 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 5.0 VORP

#28. James Silas

- Stacker score: 6.6

- 70th overall pick in 1972

- Career averages: 16.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.0 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#27. Patrick Patterson

- Stacker score: 6.6

- 14th overall pick in 2010

- Played two seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 31.9 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 7.4 VORP

#26. John Gianelli

- Stacker score: 6.9

- 20th overall pick in 1972

- Career averages: 7.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 23.0 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1973 NBA Champ



#25. Allen Leavell

- Stacker score: 7.2

- 104th overall pick in 1979

- Played 10 seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 29.9 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 9.8 VORP

#24. Marcus Morris

- Stacker score: 7.4

- 14th overall pick in 2011

- Played one season with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 39.4 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 6.7 VORP

#23. Isaiah Hartenstein

- Stacker score: 7.5

- 43rd overall pick in 2017

- Played two seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 7.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 33.3 win shares, 2.4 box plus/minus, 9.4 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

- Accolades

--- 2025 NBA Champ



#22. Robert Reid

- Stacker score: 8.0

- 40th overall pick in 1977

- Played 10 seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 11.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 40.3 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 8.2 VORP

#21. Alperen Şengün

- Stacker score: 8.5

- 16th overall pick in 2021

- Played five seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 16.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 4.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 30.5 win shares, 3.1 box plus/minus, 13.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#20. Curtis Perry

- Stacker score: 8.9

- 35th overall pick in 1970

- Played one season with San Diego Rockets

- Career averages: 9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 29.6 win shares

#19. Montrezl Harrell

- Stacker score: 9.7

- 32nd overall pick in 2015

- Played two seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 42.9 win shares, 2.6 box plus/minus, 12.2 VORP

#18. Stu Lantz

- Stacker score: 9.8

- 23rd overall pick in 1968

- Played three seasons with San Diego Rockets and one season with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 12.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 32.5 win shares

#17. Tom Owens

- Stacker score: 9.9

- 58th overall pick in 1971

- Played one season with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 32.9 win shares

#16. Bingo Smith

- Stacker score: 10.0

- Sixth overall pick in 1969

- Played one season with San Diego Rockets

- Career averages: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 33.3 win shares

#15. Craig Ehlo

- Stacker score: 10.2

- 48th overall pick in 1983

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 41.2 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 14.1 VORP

#14. Cuttino Mobley

- Stacker score: 11.1

- 41st overall pick in 1998

- Played six seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 16.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 52.2 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 12.9 VORP

#13. Steve Hawes

- Stacker score: 11.2

- 24th overall pick in 1972

- Played one season with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 8.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 37.1 win shares

#12. Rodney McCray

- Stacker score: 13.8

- Third overall pick in 1983

- Played five seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 11.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 56.0 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 19.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1993 NBA Champ

--- 2x All-Defensive



#11. John Lucas

- Stacker score: 14.2

- First overall pick in 1976

- Played five seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 7.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 53.7 win shares, 1.3 box plus/minus, 21.1 VORP

#10. Clint Capela

- Stacker score: 15.0

- 25th overall pick in 2014

- Played seven seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 72.6 win shares, 1.6 box plus/minus, 16.5 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

- Accolades

--- 2020-21 TRB Champ



#9. Mike Newlin

- Stacker score: 15.2

- 24th overall pick in 1971

- Played eight seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 14.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 50.4 win shares

#8. Steve Francis

- Stacker score: 16.3

- Second overall pick in 1999

- Played six seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 18.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 54.1 win shares, 2.2 box plus/minus, 22.7 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 8.9%

- Accolades

--- 1999-00 ROY

--- 3x All Star



#7. Robert Horry

- Stacker score: 18.2

- 11th overall pick in 1992

- Played four seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 66.3 win shares, 1.9 box plus/minus, 26.4 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 3.4%

- Accolades

--- 7x NBA Champ



#6. Sam Cassell

- Stacker score: 23.0

- 24th overall pick in 1993

- Played three seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 15.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 87.5 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 28.8 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 11.2%

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ

--- 2003-04 All-NBA

--- 1x All Star



#5. Calvin Murphy

- Stacker score: 25.3

- 18th overall pick in 1970

- Played one season with San Diego Rockets and 12 seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 17.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 84.1 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. Yao Ming

- Stacker score: 25.6

- First overall pick in 2002

- Played eight seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 19.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 65.9 win shares, 3.2 box plus/minus, 20.7 VORP

- Accolades

--- 5x All-NBA

--- 8x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Rudy Tomjanovich

- Stacker score: 31.2

- Second overall pick in 1970

- Played one season with San Diego Rockets and 10 seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 17.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 70.4 win shares

- Accolades

--- 5x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#2. Elvin Hayes

- Stacker score: 53.0

- First overall pick in 1968

- Played three seasons with San Diego Rockets and four seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 21.0 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 120.8 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1978 NBA Champ

--- 1968-69 Scoring Champ

--- 6x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Hakeem Olajuwon

- Stacker score: 63.1

- First overall pick in 1984

- Played 17 seasons with Houston Rockets

- Career averages: 21.8 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 162.8 win shares, 4.6 box plus/minus, 74.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1993-94 MVP

--- 2x Finals MVP

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee