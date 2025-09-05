Become a 'True Believer' with Biffy Clyro's latest ﻿'Futique'﻿ song

'Futique' album artwork. (Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

Biffy Clyro has premiered a new song called "True Believer," a track off the band's upcoming album, Futique.

"We are light, we are frequencies. Fighting our way, through the darkness," the "Many of Horror" outfit says of the new tune, quoting its lyrics.

"True Believer" is the third track to be released off Futique, following "A Little Love" and "Hunting Season." The album will arrive in full on Sept. 19.

Futique is the follow-up to the one-two punch of 2020's A Celebration of Endings and 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

