Beastie Boys, Garbage's Shirley Manson & more donate items to LA fire relief auction

Kevin Kane/WireImage
By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys, Garbage's Shirley Manson, Paramore's Hayley Williams and The Strokes are among those donating items to a charity auction raising money for Los Angeles fire relief efforts.

The sale, dubbed Give a Frock LA, includes signed memorabilia and "iconic performance and album cover looks" from participating artists.

Bidding begins online Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT via JuliensAuctions.com.

Give a Frock will be held in connection with the G*ve a F*** benefit concert, taking place Wednesday at LA's Hollywood Palladium. The lineup includes Williams, St. Vincent, Lucy Dacus of boygenius, The Linda Lindas and FINNEAS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!