Beastie Boys, Garbage's Shirley Manson & more donate items to LA fire relief auction

Beastie Boys, Garbage's Shirley Manson, Paramore's Hayley Williams and The Strokes are among those donating items to a charity auction raising money for Los Angeles fire relief efforts.

The sale, dubbed Give a Frock LA, includes signed memorabilia and "iconic performance and album cover looks" from participating artists.

Bidding begins online Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT via JuliensAuctions.com.

Give a Frock will be held in connection with the G*ve a F*** benefit concert, taking place Wednesday at LA's Hollywood Palladium. The lineup includes Williams, St. Vincent, Lucy Dacus of boygenius, The Linda Lindas and FINNEAS.

