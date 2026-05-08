Beastie Boys' Mike D premieres debut solo single, 'Switch Up'

Beastie Boys member Michael "Mike D" Diamond has released his debut solo single.

The track is called "Switch Up." It's available now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

"I know we are not putting anybody into space and there are a lot of huge problems in our world right now and I didn't realize this was a big deal to me until I woke up today and was like 's***. Switch Up comes out tonight,'" Mike writes in an Instagram post. "Hoping it brings some happiness for all y'all."

The song premiere follows Mike's announcement of a run of four solo shows in Los Angeles and New York City, the first of which took place Thursday in LA. All of the dates are sold out.

Beastie Boys disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch.

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