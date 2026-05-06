Beastie Boys' Mike D announces NYC and LA shows

2019 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 9 Michael Diamond of Beastie Boys performs live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Stubb's on March 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Jim Bennett/WireImage) (Jim Bennett/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys member Michael "Mike D" Diamond has announced a batch of solo concerts.

The shows take place May 7 and May 10 in Los Angeles, and May 22-23 in New York City. Tickets are on sale now.

"It's happening," Mike says in an Instagram post. "Shows. New music. Switch Up. Let's Go."

The announcement comes after Mike made a surprise appearance during a concert in April alongside his sons' band, Very Nice Person.

Beastie Boys disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch. In 2019, Mike and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz launched a run of live events in support of their Beastie Boys Book.

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