Beastie Boys' Mike D announces NYC and LA shows

Beastie Boys member Michael "Mike D" Diamond has announced a batch of solo concerts.
The shows take place May 7 and May 10 in Los Angeles, and May 22-23 in New York City. Tickets are on sale now.
"It's happening," Mike says in an Instagram post. "Shows. New music. Switch Up. Let's Go."
The announcement comes after Mike made a surprise appearance during a concert in April alongside his sons' band, Very Nice Person.
Beastie Boys disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch. In 2019, Mike and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz launched a run of live events in support of their Beastie Boys Book.
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