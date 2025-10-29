Beartooth's Caleb Shomo teases new music with Jordan Fish

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour - New Orleans, LA Caleb Shomo of Beartooth performs at Smoothie King Center on May 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Beartooth is sinking metaphorical bear teeth into real new music.

Frontman Caleb Shomo has posted a photo to his Instagram Story captioned, "New Beartooth." It also tags producer and former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish.

The most recent Beartooth album is 2023's The Surface, which spawned #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay hits in "I Was Alive" and "Might Love Myself."

Beartooth has spent 2025 on the Dance, Kid, Dance tour with Shinedown and the Summer of Loud tour with Killswitch Engage, I Prevail and Parkway Drive. They'll hit the road again in 2026 on a tour with Bad Omens.

