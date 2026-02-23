Beartooth teases upcoming 'Free' single

Caleb Shomo of Beartooth performs at Smoothie King Center on May 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Beartooth has announced a new song called "Free."

The track will premiere on Friday and is available to presave now.

"Free" follows Beartooth's 2023 album, The Surface, which spawned the singles "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive." Both tracks hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

In between, Beartooth linked up with Tom Morello for the 2025 single, "Everything Burns."

Beartooth is currently touring the U.S. opening for Bad Omens.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.