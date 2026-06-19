Beartooth is sick of BS on latest ﻿'Pure Ecstasy' ﻿song

Beartooth has premiered a new song called "Bulls***," a track off the band's upcoming album, Pure Ecstasy.

"I'm sick of myself/ I'm sick of this bulls***," frontman Caleb Shomo sings in the chorus.

Shomo found himself dealing with some more BS relating to the song's lyric video. After posting a teaser for the track Thursday, Shomo said that the clip was flagged for using AI.

"The artist we commissioned for this project assured us adamantly throughout the process that no AI was used to create this lyric video," Shomo wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. "Unfortunately after a lot of red flags and conversations this morning, we now know for a fact that was not the case."

Shomo added, "We have no interest in using AI or artists lying about using AI to try to translate the blood sweat and tears that were put into this album in any way shape or form."

Instead of using that video, Shomo's brother, Luke Shomo, built a new one from scratch, which you can watch on YouTube.

Pure Ecstasy, the follow-up to 2023's The Surface, is due out Aug. 28. It also includes the previously released single "Free" and the title track.

Beartooth will launch a U.S. headlining tour in November.

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