Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage & Parkway Drive headlining Summer of Loud tour

Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive are teaming up to headline the Summer of Loud tour.

The quadruple bill will hit the road together starting June 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trek wraps up July 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Also on the lineup are The Devil Wears Prada and The Amity Affliction, plus either TX2, Kingdom of Giants or Dark Divine, depending on the date.

"Summer of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore a**-whoopery," says Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo. "It's an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life."

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SummerofLoud.com.

