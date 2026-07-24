Beartooth drops new ﻿'Pure Ecstasy' ﻿song, 'Eyes Closed'

Beartooth has premiered a new song called "Eyes Closed," a track off the band's upcoming album, Pure Ecstasy.

"There are so many fun riffs to play on 'Eyes Closed,'" frontman Caleb Shomo says in a statement. "It felt incredible to scream it out and let go. The song was written from the ground up with [producer] Jordan [Fish], and the moment it was a demo, we knew we had something special."

You can watch the "Eyes Closed" video on YouTube.

Pure Ecstasy, the follow-up to 2023's The Surface, arrives Aug. 28. It also includes the previously released songs "Free," "Bulls***" and the title track.

Beartooth will launch a U.S. headlining tour in November.

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