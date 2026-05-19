Beartooth announces US tour supporting upcoming ﻿'Pure Ecstasy'﻿ album

Beartooth has announced a U.S. tour in support of the band's upcoming album, Pure Ecstasy.

The headlining trek launches Nov. 11 in Boston and will conclude Dec. 19 in Wheatland, California. The bill also includes Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BeartoothBand.com.

Pure Ecstasy, the follow-up to 2023's The Surface, is due out Aug. 28. The single "Free" and the title track are out now.

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