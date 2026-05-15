Beartooth announces new album, ﻿'Pure Ecstasy﻿'; hear title track now

Beartooth has announced a new album called Pure Ecstasy.
The sixth studio effort from the Caleb Shomo-led band, and their first since 2023's The Surface, drops Aug. 28. The title track is out now alongside a video, which is available to watch on YouTube.
"[The song] 'Pure Ecstasy’ was birthed in a studio with [Periphery guitarist] Misha Mansoor, ridiculous loudspeakers, and the dumbest heaviest chugs we could chug," Shomo says in a statement. "Once it was brought home and expanded on with [producer] Jordan Fish, there was no question it was the album opener."
He adds, "Play loud and kick a**."
Pure Ecstasy also includes the previously released single "Free." Here's the full track list:
"Pure Ecstasy"
"Eyes Closed"
"Bulls***"
"Beautiful Again"
"Stadiums"
"Free"
"Sorry"
"Lose You to Find Me"
"You"
"For Me By Me"
"Made It"
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
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