Bear McCreary drops ‘Cool Kids’ featuring Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith

Composer Bear McCreary is offering up another preview of his upcoming The Singularity: Ekleipsis.

The latest is the track "Cool Kids," which features Guns N Roses' members Slash and Duff McKagan, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. McCreary previously released the track "Black Box," which featured Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier.

"Cool Kids" is now available via digital outlets.

The Singularity: Ekleipsis is due out July 31. It is the follow-up to McCreary's 2024 album, The Singularity, which included collaborations with Slash, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

Other guests on the new album include Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump and The Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

McCreary is known for scoring projects including the TV series Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as the God of War video games.

The Singularity Ekleipsis is available for preorder now.

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