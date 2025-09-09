Baroness mourns death of original drummer Allen Blickle

Allen Blickle of Baroness performs on stage at the Corporation on August 13, 2012 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images)

Baroness frontman John Baizley has shared a statement mourning the death of the band's original drummer, Allen Blickle.

"It breaks my heart to have to share the news that my dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate Allen Blickle passed away a few days ago," Baizley writes in an Instagram post. "I'm still in shock that he's gone. We ask for understanding as his family and this band process his passing and grieve his loss."

"Allen, I love you and miss you," the post continues. "I treasure every moment we shared."

Blickle played on the first three Baroness records, 2007's Red Album, 2009's Blue Record and 2012's Yellow & Green. He was among the Baroness members who were injured in a 2012 bus crash, and he parted ways with the band in 2013.

Baroness is currently on tour playing Red and Blue in full.

