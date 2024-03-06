Baroness announces US tour dates

Baroness has announced a batch of U.S. tour dates.

The trek will run from May 13 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to May 18 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Fellow metal outfit Red Fang will also be on the bill.

"It will be great to get out and play some shows with our old friends in Red Fang," the "Shock Me" rockers share. "Surprisingly, we've never properly toured together, so we're all excited to bring these shows to you this spring."

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

Baroness will be supporting their latest album, 2023's Stone.

