Bang your head & relieve your bladder with the very real Pit Diaper

Forget the hoverboard and the flying car, the real invention of the future has arrived: the Pit Diaper.

Created by the water company Liquid Death in collaboration with Depend, the Pit Diaper allows concertgoers to relieve themselves without having to stop moshing or giving up their spot on the floor to visit the bathroom.

"If you’ve been to a concert, you know the scariest place isn't the mosh pit. It's the bathroom," Liquid Death says. "Now you can avoid having to brave that hellscape with the new Pit Diaper, powered by Depend!"

An accompanying video promises that the Pit Diaper has a "sleek design," so "no one will ever notice you're wearing it."

If the Pit Diaper sounds like something you need in your life, you can order one now for the price of $75 via LiquidDeath.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.