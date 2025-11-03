Badflower's Josh Katz wants you to 'gimme a Grammy nod,' but what would he do if he won?

On Badflower's song "Number 1," a track off the band's new album, No Place Like Home, frontman Josh Katz sings, "Gimme a Grammy nod." That begs the question: What would Katz do if he actually won a Grammy?

"I might quit music if I won a Grammy," Katz tells ABC Audio.

He laughs, "I've been trying to quit this band for a long time."

Katz then clarifies that he doesn't actually want to quit Badflower, but notes, "I've been in-and-out of these crazy depressive episodes being in my mid-30s and sober and having all kinds of life things happen that I didn't expect."

"I've just been going in-and-out of these moods," Katz says. "But the one thing that's really keeping me here is, like, I haven't won a Grammy yet, and that was the thing that I really wanted when I was a kid."

Beyond whether he would quit music if he won a Grammy, Katz has mixed feelings about what getting one would actually mean to him personally.

"Part of me really wants the Grammy, obviously, still," Katz says. "But then another part of me is, like, 'Maybe if I never get the Grammy I'll have a happy, successful career.' But if I get the Grammy, like, then what?"

Even if Badflower never wins a Grammy, the band's success has already exceeded Katz's expectations.

"I never thought I'd be platinum!" Katz says, referring to Badflower's breakout song, "Ghost." "Like, a platinum song is crazy."

The nominations for the 2026 Grammys will be announced Friday at 11 a.m. ET. The awards will take place Feb. 1.

If Badflower is still together, they'll launch a U.S. tour on Feb. 10.

