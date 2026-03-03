Badflower tour to continue as frontman Josh Katz deals with vocal issues

Badflower's tour will continue as frontman Josh Katz sorts through vocal issues that he's been dealing with.

During the band's show Friday in Salt Lake City, Katz cut the set short and told the crowd he was ending their scheduled tour. In an update Monday night, Katz clarified that the tour is not canceled and posted a video of himself explaining the situation to a doctor.

"I had a full on breakdown onstage at the last show," Katz says in the clip, which is posted to Badflower's Facebook. "I sort of announced to the crowd that I'm done with this tour 'cause I'm so stressed out with this voice thing."

"It's messing me up on a mental health level I think a lot more than it is on a physical level," Katz continues. "It's not knowing what's wrong and not knowing exactly what type of performance I'm gonna get. I don't know until that first note onstage, and then I have an hour-and-a-half of a show in front of a thousand people or more to carry. The pressure of that is a bit too much."

In the accompanying caption, Katz writes, "SO many singers have reached out with incredible advice and support, others have reached out letting me know they're going through something similar and, like me, have no idea what else to do."

"The important thing for me, right now, is that mentally I feel supported," he adds. "Certainly enough to continue with this tour and continue my career."

Badflower's tour is currently set to continue Tuesday in Seattle. The outing supports the band's latest album, 2025's No Place Like Home.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.