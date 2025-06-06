Badflower premieres new '﻿No Place Like Home' ﻿song, 'Snuff'

Badflower has premiered a new song called "Snuff," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Place Like Home.

In between frontman Josh Katz's explicit lyrics, the song's bridge turns into a robotic voice message that shares, "In this part of the song, Badflower intended to insert a short sample of a popular song from the 1990s, but they were unable to get in touch with the copyright holder, so rather than risk litigation, they decided to remove the sample and insert this instead."

While you try to figure out what that song was, you can listen to "Snuff" on digital outlets.

No Place Like Home, the follow-up to 2021's This Is How the World Ends, drops June 20. It also includes the single "Detroit," as well as the previously released songs "Paws," "Haunting You" and "London."

Badflower will be touring the U.S. alongside 311 beginning June 20 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

