Badflower announces new album, ﻿'No Place Like Home'

Badflower In Concert - Birmingham, AL David A. Smith/Getty Images (David A. Smith/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Badflower has announced a new album called No Place Like Home.

The third studio effort from the "Ghost" rockers will arrive June 20. It's the follow-up to 2021's This Is How the World Ends, which spawned the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

Since then, Badflower's put out a number of one-off singles, including "Detroit," "Teacher Has a Gun," "Haunting You" and "London." Another track, called "Paws," premieres Friday.

Badflower will be touring the U.S. alongside 311 starting in June.

