Bad Wolves tease new single, 'Paint It Red'

Drummer John Boecklin of Bad Wolves performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Five Finger Death Punch Kick Off Fall 2019 Tour With Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves And Fire From The Gods

It appears that Bad Wolves are gearing up to howl once more.

The band has shared a teaser of a new song apparently called "Paint It Red." The track is set to premiere on June 29, and you can check out the preview via the Bad Wolves Instagram.

When "Paint It Red" drops, we will presumably learn more about who's still in Bad Wolves alongside drummer John Boecklin following a number of departures and lineup changes in recent years. Guitarist Doc Coyle and bassist Kyle Konkiel left the band in 2025. Vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, who replaced original frontman Tommy Vext in 2021, has been playing bass in Falling in Reverse.

The most recent Bad Wolves album is 2023's Die About It.

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