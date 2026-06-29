Bad Wolves introduce new lineup with 'Paint It Red' single

Bad Wolves have released a new single called "Paint It Red."

The track serves as an introduction for the band's new lineup, which features new vocalist Sara Skinner, otherwise known as Killboy. She joins drummer John Boecklin, the lone remaining Bad Wolves founding member in the band, alongside bassist Derek Bolman and guitarist AJ Rebollo.

"When we started looking for the next voice of BAD WOLVES, we weren't looking for someone to fill a spot; we were looking for someone who could help push this band into its next chapter," Boecklin says in a statement. "The first time I heard Sara sing, I knew she was different. She has an incredible voice, undeniable presence, and the kind of versatility that allows us to take our songwriting to places we've never gone before."

You can watch the "Paint It Red" video streaming now on YouTube.

Bad Wolves — which originally featured Boecklin, frontman Tommy Vext, guitarists Doc Coyle and Chris Cain and bassist Kyle Konkiel — broke out in 2018 with a viral cover of the Cranberries song "Zombie." They released two albums before parting ways with Vext in 2021 and then two more with Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz on vocals.

Laskiewicz now plays bass in Falling in Reverse, while Coyle, Cain and Konkiel also all left the band.

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