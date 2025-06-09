Bad Wolves' DL playing bass in Falling in Reverse's live band

Bad Wolves vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz is Falling in Reverse's new touring bassist.

DL made his live debut with Ronnie Radke and company over the weekend during Germany's Rock im Park and Rock am Ring festivals. In an Instagram post, DL calls the Rock am Ring performance the "most intense show I've ever played."

"90,000 heads, my 2ND show with FIR," he writes. "Insane…I'm speechless. Forever Grateful."

DL joined Bad Wolves in 2021 following the departure of original frontman Tommy Vext. The band's most recent album is 2023's Die About It.

Falling in Reverse's current tour of Europe will wrap at the end of June. They'll play a run of U.S. festivals in July, followed by a full U.S. headlining tour launching in August.

