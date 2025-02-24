Bad Religion headlining Punk in the Park Denver festival

Bad Religion is headlining the 2025 Punk in the Park Denver festival, taking place in Colorado's capital July 18-20.

The bill also includes Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and Streetlight Manifesto, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PunkinthePark.com.

Bad Religion is also headlining Punk in the Park's St. Patrick's Day Lucky Punks! festival, held March 15 in Silverado, California, as well as April's Punk in the Park Arizona.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.