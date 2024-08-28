Bad Religion cancels tour amid "unforeseen family circumstance"

Bad Religion has canceled their upcoming U.S. fall tour, which was set to kick off in September.

In an Instagram post, the punk vets cite an "unforeseen family circumstance."

"We apologize for any disappointment and disruption this may cause," the post reads. "We appreciate your understanding. For ticket refunds, please visit the point of purchase."

Bad Religion also apologized to the opening band for the tour, Niis, adding, "Go check them out, they are fantastic!"

Bad Religion toured the U.S. in the spring alongside Social Distortion.

