Bad Omens tease new single, 'Dying to Love'

By Josh Johnson

"Specter" single artwork. (Sumerian Records)

Bad Omens have announced a new single called "Dying to Love."

The track is set to premiere on Wednesday. You can watch a teaser video now via the "Just Pretend" outfit's Instagram.

"Heaven isn't quite what it seems," the post's caption reads.

"Dying to Love" will mark the third new Bad Omens single of 2025, following "Specter" and "Impose." "Specter" currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The most recent full-length Bad Omens release is 2024's ﻿Concrete Jungle (Original Soundtrack)﻿.

