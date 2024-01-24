Bad Omens drop new single "V.A.N." with Poppy

Bad Omens have teamed up with multigenre artist Poppy for a new song called "V.A.N."

The track, which stands for "Violence Against Nature," is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a fittingly creepy video streaming now on YouTube.

"That's a song that started just with the hook 'Violence against nature,' and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it we realized it could be fun to think of 'VAN' as a name," says Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian. "Thus the rabbit hole of ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue."

"V.A.N." was recorded for Bad Omens' upcoming Concrete Forever project, which is described as an "experimental extension" of the band's 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind, which spawned the single "Just Pretend."

Bad Omens and Poppy will launch a European tour together on January 27.

