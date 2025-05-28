BABYMETAL's ﻿'METAL FORTH'﻿ album delayed to August

BABYMETAL's upcoming album, METAL FORTH, has been delayed once more.

The record was originally scheduled to be released on June 13 before being pushed back two weeks to June 27. Now, it's set to arrive on Aug. 8.

METAL FORTH includes collaborations with Spiritbox, Poppy and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello. The latest track from the album to be released is called "Song 3" and features Slaughter to Prevail.

BABYMETAL will launch a U.S. tour in June. Depending on the date, support will come from either Black Veil Brides or Jinjer.

