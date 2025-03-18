BABYMETAL announces US tour with Black Veil Brides & Jinjer

BABYMETAL has announced a U.S. tour with support from Black Veil Brides and Jinjer.

The Japanese metal trio will hit the road June 13 in Houston, and the trek will wrap up July 23 in Phoenix. BVB will open the first half of the run, while Jinjer will open the second. The Indian metal band Bloodywood will also be on the bill on all dates.

Presales begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BABYMETAL.com.

