BABYMETAL announces US tour with Halestorm

BABYMETAL has announced a U.S. tour with Halestorm.

The trek launches Sept. 2 in Denver and concludes Oct. 1 in Phoenix. The bill will also include Violent Vira.

Presales begin April 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BABYMETAL.com.

BABYMETAL will be touring in support of their latest album, 2025's METAL FORTH, which includes collaborations with Spiritbox, Poppy and Tom Morello. A deluxe edition, featuring bonus remixes and live tracks, will be released June 26.

Halestorm's most recent album is 2025's Everest.

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