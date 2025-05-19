Axl Rose can't stop falling to his sha-na-na-knees in wipeout compilation video

Billy Joel Performs Last Show of Madison Square Garden Residency Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Welcome to the Guns N' Roses Instagram, it's got footage of Axl Rose falling down.

The rock icons have shared a video compiling clips of their lead singer wiping out onstage over the years, set to their hit "Welcome to the Jungle." The footage ranges from GN'R's early days in the '80s to their more recent tours with Slash and Duff McKagan back in the band.

"Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits!" the post's caption reads.

GN'R is currently on a world tour making stops in Asia and Europe.

