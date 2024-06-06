AWOLNATION side project, The Barbarians of California, releases new song, "Far Out, Bro"

ONErpm

By Josh Johnson

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, have released a new song called "Far Out, Bro."

The track features guest vocals from Daryl Taberski of the band Snapcase. It marks the third Barbarians single, following "Dopamine Prophecy" and "Where Are the Punks?!?!"

You can watch the "Far Out, Bro" video streaming via RevolverMag.com.

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, just announced a new album, The Phantom Five, due out Aug. 30. It includes the lead single "Panoramic View."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!