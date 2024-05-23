AWOLNATION reveals title of next album

Two Twenty Five Music

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION's next album officially has a title.

The fifth studio effort from the "Sail" outfit is called The Phantom Five and is due out in the summer. In a Facebook post published Thursday, AWOLNATION teases that a new song from the record will be released the last week of May.

The Phantom Five will be the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders and the 2022 covers compilation My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me. Lead single "Panoramic View" dropped in March.

AWOLNATION will be touring alongside 311 starting in July.

