AWOLNATION previews new ﻿'The Phantom Five'﻿ track, "I Am Happy"

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION is previewing a new song from their upcoming album, The Phantom Five.

The track is called "I Am Happy" and features rapper Del the Funky Homosapien, who previously collaborated with Gorillaz on the single "Clint Eastwood." It'll premiere Friday, and you can listen to a clip now via AWOLNATION's Facebook.

The Phantom Five, the fifth AWOLNATION record and the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lighting Riders, drops Aug. 30. It also includes the single "Panoramic View" and a collaboration with Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong called "Jump Sit Stand March."

AWOLNATION will hit the road on tour with 311 starting Saturday.

