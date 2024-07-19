AWOLNATION premieres new ﻿'The Phantom Five'﻿ track, "I Am Happy"

AWOLNATION has premiered a new song called "I Am Happy," a track off their upcoming album, The Phantom Five.

"I Am Happy" features rapper Del the Funky Homosapien, who's known for guesting on the Gorillaz song "Clint Eastwood." You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"I sent Del the song's structure similar to how it is now, but I left one verse longer so he could go as long as he wanted," explains frontman Aaron Bruno. "He sent it back perfect. It was so cool to send him a song with this kind of chorus, about trying to find happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time."

Bruno adds that "I Am Happy" is "basically like my Gorillaz song."

"I didn't even put it together at the time but Del raps the phrase 'Panoramic View' on ... 'Clint Eastwood,'" Bruno says. "Panoramic View" is the title of the lead single off The Phantom Five.

The Phantom Five is due out Aug. 30. AWOLNATION will embark on a U.S. tour with 311 and Neon Trees starting Saturday.

